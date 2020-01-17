OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Short Interest Update

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 527,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. 1,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONE. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

