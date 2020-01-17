Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Onespan alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSPN. ValuEngine cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

OSPN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Onespan has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Onespan by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,827,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 174,059 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onespan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Onespan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Onespan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.