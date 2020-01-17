Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $7.33

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.16, but opened at $7.33. Opera shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 68,310 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

The company has a market cap of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Opera Ltd will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,842,000. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

