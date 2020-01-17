Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.57.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $153.20. 602,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,708,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,062,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

