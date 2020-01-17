OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 7.3%

OptiBiotix Health PLC (LON:OPTI) fell 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 47.03 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67), 1,030,905 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 422% from the average session volume of 197,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.