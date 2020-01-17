Oranco (OTCMKTS:ORNC) Trading 211.5% Higher

Shares of Oranco Inc (OTCMKTS:ORNC) traded up 211.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, 100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

About Oranco (OTCMKTS:ORNC)

Oranco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Fenyang Huaxin Wine Industry Development Co, Ltd., engages in the trading of spirits in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese Fenjiu liquor and imported wines. It sells its products through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in New York, New York.

