ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 61,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ORIX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.88. 10,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.35%. Research analysts expect that ORIX will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

