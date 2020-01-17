Oroplata Resources (OTCMKTS:ABML) Trading 25.9% Higher

Oroplata Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:ABML)’s stock price was up 25.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 8,585,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,683,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Oroplata Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

Oroplata Resources, Inc is a start-up, exploration mining company. It engages in the exploration of mineral properties, such as lithium and other economic minerals. The company was founded on October 6, 2011 and is headquartered in Incline Village, NV.

