Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,816 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.83. 553,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,152. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.32 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

