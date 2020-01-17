Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 1.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

TRV stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $140.76. 122,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,049. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $120.60 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

