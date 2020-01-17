Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 51,981 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.41. The company had a trading volume of 890,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,582. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $169.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

