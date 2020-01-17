Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 303,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,942,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 36.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 130,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.24. 67,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.25 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.