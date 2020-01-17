Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Nike by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after buying an additional 648,944 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Nike by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Nike by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 613,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The firm has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $103.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

