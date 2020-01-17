Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company had a trading volume of 161,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

