Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) Trading Up 3.8%

Orsu Metals Co. (CVE:OSU)’s share price was up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 36,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Get Orsu Metals alerts:

Orsu Metals (CVE:OSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Orsu Metals Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Russia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It principally holds a 90% interest in the Sergeevskoe gold project that covers an area of 7.6 square kilometers located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy region of Russia.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Orsu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orsu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.