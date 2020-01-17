OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 3.4%

OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.41, 8,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 16,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23.

OTCMKTS:CRTPF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and commercial development of proprietary drug formulations for the treatment of heart failure and cancer. The company develops CTX01, a proprietary formulation of pharmaceutical cannabidiol for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; CTX02, a proprietary formulation of methotrexate for the treatment of heart failure; and CTX03 is a proprietary nanoformulation of encapsulated Cyclosporine A for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:CRTPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:CRTPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.