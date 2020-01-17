Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OVID. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

OVID traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,196. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $186.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.