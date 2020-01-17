Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Down 5.3%

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.28, 3,790,629 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,933,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 75.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Owens-Illinois by 12.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.