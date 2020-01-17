Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $71.68

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.68 and traded as high as $73.97. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 2,308 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

