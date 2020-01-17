Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Stock Position Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. 2,839 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

