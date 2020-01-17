Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.72, approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.