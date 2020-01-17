Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pagegroup to a sector performer rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 530 ($6.97) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 525.56 ($6.91).

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 482.20 ($6.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 502.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 461.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23).

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total transaction of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

