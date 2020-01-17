Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 725,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,964. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

