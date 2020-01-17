Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 297 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,628,000 after buying an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,678 shares of company stock worth $9,124,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,233,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.