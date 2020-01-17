Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $32,654,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. 816,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

