Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 324,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 394,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 409,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.