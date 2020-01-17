Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $16.68 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.31.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $172.00 and a 12-month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

