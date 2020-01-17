Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 256.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 20.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $38.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $151,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

