Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,869,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 325,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

