Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $918,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 74.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.79. 2,546,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,073. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

