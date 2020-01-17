Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.46. 2,490,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $160.79 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.