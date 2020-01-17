Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,940,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,254,183. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $169.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5973 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

