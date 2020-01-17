Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $89.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.