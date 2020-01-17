Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 13,120 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,678.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $65.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

