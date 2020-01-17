Palomar’s (PLMR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

PLMR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. 267,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,967. Palomar has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $56.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,879,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 4,233,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $200,178,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,302,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,516,200.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

