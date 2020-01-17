Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading Up 15.4%

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL)’s stock price was up 15.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, approximately 26,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $511,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

