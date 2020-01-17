Parity Group (LON:PTY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.69

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $10.50. Parity Group shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 436,083 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and a P/E ratio of -51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.07.

In other news, insider Matthew Bayfield purchased 51,282 shares of Parity Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,128.20 ($6,745.86).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and business and technology solutions to clients in the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Parity Professionals and Parity Consultancy Services. The Parity Professionals segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to a range of clients.

