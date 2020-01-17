Particl Market Cap Reaches $7.25 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00008596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. Particl has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $8,216.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,714,397 coins and its circulating supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

