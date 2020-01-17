PAX Gold Market Capitalization Tops $14.62 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $446,056.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,588.18 or 0.17903251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.15 or 0.05786103 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

