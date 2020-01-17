PAXEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $107.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 52.9% lower against the dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $3,071.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006384 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

