Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Paypal by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

