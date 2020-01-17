Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,061 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $130,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.21. 486,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

