Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Paypal by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,202,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,128,000 after purchasing an additional 460,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,376,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

