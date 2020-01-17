Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $45,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,850,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

