PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Sells $95,595.50 in Stock

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDCE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.88. 148,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,532. PDC Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,279 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,097,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 111,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

