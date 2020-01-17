Pearson’s (PSON) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSON. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 579.80 ($7.63) on Monday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 639.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 746.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

