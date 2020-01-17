Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

