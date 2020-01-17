Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Grafton Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 898.50 ($11.82) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 866.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 791.50. Grafton Group has a 12-month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold purchased 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

