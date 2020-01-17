Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Senior (LON:SNR)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNR. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Senior to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 202.29 ($2.66).

SNR stock opened at GBX 171.90 ($2.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.98 million and a PE ratio of 16.07. Senior has a one year low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

