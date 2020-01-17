PENG Market Capitalization Achieves $180,122.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PENG has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a market cap of $180,122.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.03706862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00206335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00130041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,174,551,364 coins and its circulating supply is 6,794,923,951 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

